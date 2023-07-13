Udinese market – Fenerbache doesn’t give up Becao / Full details

The Turkish club has no intention of letting Rodrigo Becao go. Here are all the latest on this incredible and sensational negotiation

Everything seemed closed with Atalanta having a strong advantage over all their competitors and yet in the last few hours the team that started all of this has returned to show up. Udinese knows they will lose Rodrigo Becao, but they don’t yet know which team will put the best offer on the field. Among the many eligible candidates is also back in vogue the name of the Turks from Fenerbache. The team that finished second in the last championship needs to strengthen itself to attempt the assault on first position and above all to beat its all-time rivals: Galatasaray. According to what has come to the editorial staff, a new relaunch should arrive in the next few hours. We’ll see if this will be the decisive one, all the details.

Only a matter of hours before the Vader gets serious again and starts that offer that everyone is waiting for. We remember very well that Rodrigo Becao already has a deal with the team for some time. The request for 12 million of Udinese could be satisfied and with the interest also from the Goddess, the risk is that a real auction will open. It won’t be easy to be able to surround everything and remedy possible problems, but the club’s idea is to get rid of Becao as soon as possible, also because we need his replacement. Let’s go see the candidates for that role.

The new Becao

—

There are two names that dominate when let’s talk about the new Becao. The first is that of Ethan Ampadu who is looking for new accommodation with Chelsea, even on loan. The second, however, comes from Russia and is a class of 2002 almost two meters tall. We’re talking about the central defender of Dinamo Moscow, Saba Sazonov. We’ll see which one the Friuli Venezia Giulia club will focus on. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss out on all the latest on the incoming market. Gerard Deulofeu has officially renewed

July 13 – 09:27

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

