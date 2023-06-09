Udinese Market | For the post Becao we look to Serbia: Erakovic likes it

Udinese is ready to plan for next season. Marino and Sottil they will have a meeting next week to decree the strategies for the market. Different situations coming out, especially in defence, with Becao’s departure appearing more and more obvious. For this reason, the Friulian club would be moving with a view to finding a worthy replacement for the Brazilian. Becao has been the backbone of the Juventus rearguard in recent years.

According to the rumors coming from the Serbian press, Udinese would have been targeted Strahinja Erakovic to strengthen the defense. Born in 2001, already in the senior Serbian national team, he collected in the last season 47 appearances seasons between league, cup and European cups with the Red Star of Belgrade. The player, who is rated by his club around 6.5 million, prefers to act as a centre-back, but also knows how to perform well as a full-back. Thanks to his tactical flexibility and his athletic prowess, the Serbian defender has climbed the ranking of potential candidates for the role of deputy Becao.