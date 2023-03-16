They say that the Portuguese centre-forward could have left Udinese already in the last winter session of the transfer market. In the end, however, he remained wearing the black and white colors and continues to be in search of himself. Udinese was also all too clear. For less than 30-35 million euros, he will hardly leave Friuli. Given that prevention is better than cure, the Friulian leadership has already started looking the substitute. You hear so many names, maybe even too many. Retegui has been linked to Udinese for months. He is one of those who continue to be monitored. But it’s been a few days since a new suggestion was born. Some say that Thiago Motta e Marko Arnautovic have already made peace or are about to do so. The fact remains that some scars are difficult to heal 100%. Bologna is playing an excellent season. Salvation is certain and the Conference League is not impossible to reach. In short, the rossoblù club could do without the Austrian attacker as he has demonstrated in the last few games. He has a contract with the Bolognese until 2025, 33 years and a market value, according to transfermarkt, of around 9 million euros. Udinese wants to study all the possible options for the one who would replace Beto in case of departure. We’ll see what happens. But it doesn’t end there.