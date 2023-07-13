Udinese market – Gazzetta: “Becao has decided his future” / Here is the team

The Brazilian central defender seems to have definitively decided what his new club will be. Don’t miss all the latest on Becao

The central defender under Udinese Rodrigo Becao seems to have definitively chose his new team. The team that will try in every way to be able to take his contract and make him a fundamental piece of the team is Gianpiero Gasperini’s Atalanta. The club from Bergamo will play in Europe during the next season and for this very reason there will be a need for a long squad and above all made up of players who can put any opponent in difficulty. Rodrigo has desire to confirm and above all to try to play at the top of our league. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s see all the details of this agreement.

confirms that there is indeed an agreement in all respects between the Brazilian central defender and the Goddess. After you find the ok from the former CSKA Moscownow we just need to convince Udinese and above all the Pozzo family. It’s never easy to deal with the Friulian team, but in this case the contract expiring in 2024 could give the Lombard company a big hand. The request is already low, precisely due to the duration of the agreement between Becao and the Bianconeri. I am 12 million that Udinese wants to earn from this transfer, let’s see how far Atalanta can go.

Ten including bonuses it is the figure to which the Bergamo company managed by the Percassi family can be pushed. It is unlikely that a deal can jump for just two million euros and in fact they are trying in every way to find a final agreement. Let’s remember that Becao has been one of the central pivots of the team during this season and it won’t be easy to replace him. Staying on this theme and talking about the possible replacement for the defender, don’t miss all the latest on the favorite player to take the place left uncovered by Becao. Here’s who will be his successor

