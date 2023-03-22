Sporting director Cristiano Giarretta is convinced that Udinese’s new signing is a potential crack. Here is his interview

The sports director Christian Giaretta he took stock of all the negotiations involving Andrea Sottil’s Udinese and Pozzo’s Watford. The statements made to Tuttomercatoweb describe in the best way the situation that not only Udinese is experiencing, but also all of Italian football. With Giarretta we also analyzed the possible negotiations between the Friulians and the English for players of the highest level such as Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro. Let’s take a look at all the statements in detail and above all the point on one of the new signings of the Juventus team: Matheus Martins.

“Matheus Martins he is doing very well. He has to adapt to the new game as the Championship is a different league than the others. We remain convinced that it is a real crack“. Some beautiful statements in favor of the Brazilian footballer who has not yet managed to establish himself since he arrived in England. There is a lot of confidence in his qualities and hopefully all these promises can be kept. As previously mentioned, there was also a real point against the two Watford players that the black and whites were so interested in. Here are the claims about Sarr and Pedro.

They prefer the Premier League — “Il value Of joao pedro is of those that are done only in the Premier League, while It’s still growing he is very concentrated on Watford and is working to be able to return to the top English league”. Statements that extinguish any possible rumor that concerned the Italian championship and above all a move to black and white. At the moment even Championship players prefer to return to play in the Premier League, rather than make an intermediate step with the Italian championship. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest arrivals from the market. Director Pierpaolo Marino is identifying a new striker. Here is the name of the day << See also Helicopters and bombs so Putin prepares the assault on the Donbass

