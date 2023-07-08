Home » Udinese Market – Goodbye Becao? No problem, the replacement is ready
World

Udinese Market – Goodbye Becao? No problem, the replacement is ready

by admin
Udinese Market – Goodbye Becao? No problem, the replacement is ready

The black and white Rodrigo Becao is getting closer to saying goodbye. Don’t miss all the latest on his possible transfer, the replacement is ready

The Brazilian footballer Rodrigo Becao is ready to say goodbye. There is still no agreement and official status, but his departure is, to say the least, certain. The contract expiring in less than twelve months and above all the player’s total veto on a possible extension, make this window the last to be able to obtain several million euros from his sale. At the moment there are two Italian teams fighting for the player: Gasp’s Atalanta and his pupil Juric’s Toro. Fenerbache seems to have pulled back, which has no intention of raising its offer of eight million euros. In the event of a sale, it is the replacement is ready. Let’s see in detail who it is.

The chosen one for defense is Welsh Ethan Ampadu. The Chelsea-owned footballer has shown himself to be a real defense joker during the last two years with Venice and Spezia. In both cases there were some rather disappointing relegations, but the player in the senior squad has shown himself as one of the best on the pitch. Now the third consecutive experience in Italy could arrive, let’s go and see the possible formula of this operation.

The negotiation opens

As of today this deal is completely tied to the future of brazilian soccer player. In case of farewell, we will try to do everything possible to secure Ethan and use a formula that can tie him to Udine for more than just a season. To date, the only idea is that of a loan, but if the ten million required for Becao were to arrive, a definitive purchase could even be tried. Chelsea’s situation favors a possible imminent sale. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the outgoing market. Decided the future of Matheus Martins

See also  Australian Defence Minister accuses CCP: Winning international transactions through bribery | Australia | Australian Defence Minister | Australian Defence Minister | Peter Dutton | Peter Dutton | CCP | Garrison | US Concerns | White House | Visit Solomon | Prime Minister Solomon |

July 8 – 10:29

© breaking latest news

You may also like

People clinging to the roofs of cars swept...

ivica batarello in zrinj | Sport

What changes (even quick and fast) can be...

Remembering the Life and Legacy of Venezuelan Journalist...

From prison threatens wife and children “As soon...

Sen Senra announces his only Madrid concert of...

Red Star plays against Fiorentina | Sport

Woman’s Surprise Attack on Bus Driver Caught on...

T-shirts with the image of the killer boy...

“It will become a summer center for disadvantaged...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy