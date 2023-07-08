Udinese Market – Goodbye Becao? No problem, the replacement is ready

The black and white Rodrigo Becao is getting closer to saying goodbye. Don’t miss all the latest on his possible transfer, the replacement is ready

The Brazilian footballer Rodrigo Becao is ready to say goodbye. There is still no agreement and official status, but his departure is, to say the least, certain. The contract expiring in less than twelve months and above all the player’s total veto on a possible extension, make this window the last to be able to obtain several million euros from his sale. At the moment there are two Italian teams fighting for the player: Gasp’s Atalanta and his pupil Juric’s Toro. Fenerbache seems to have pulled back, which has no intention of raising its offer of eight million euros. In the event of a sale, it is the replacement is ready. Let’s see in detail who it is.

The chosen one for defense is Welsh Ethan Ampadu. The Chelsea-owned footballer has shown himself to be a real defense joker during the last two years with Venice and Spezia. In both cases there were some rather disappointing relegations, but the player in the senior squad has shown himself as one of the best on the pitch. Now the third consecutive experience in Italy could arrive, let’s go and see the possible formula of this operation.

The negotiation opens

—

As of today this deal is completely tied to the future of brazilian soccer player. In case of farewell, we will try to do everything possible to secure Ethan and use a formula that can tie him to Udine for more than just a season. To date, the only idea is that of a loan, but if the ten million required for Becao were to arrive, a definitive purchase could even be tried. Chelsea’s situation favors a possible imminent sale. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the outgoing market. Decided the future of Matheus Martins

July 8 – 10:29

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

