Udinese Market – Goodbye Beto? Ready new graft / Comes from Türkiye

The centre-forward Beto is ready to say goodbye to the Juventus club. Meanwhile the director is looking around for a replacement

The Portuguese center forward Beto is the object of desire for most clubs playing in the Premier League. There are several teams that are interested in his performances and Udinese, after making him mature in Serie A, is ready to sell him definitively. The first team that was interested was Everton. The English club tried in every possible way to snatch him in the end of the season, but the management of the Friulian club blocked as they preferred to have the striker until the end of the year. now, however, summer is approaching and we must also start looking for a possible alternative.

The first center forward put on the notebook of possible substitutes, in addition to the already signed Brenner is Joao Pedro of Fenerbache. There is talk of a footballer who is not approached for the first time to the Friuli Venezia Giulia club and who could have a very important role with the arrival of two young forwards from Brazil. The first as mentioned above is Brenner and the second Matheus Martins. Two players who have to grow up and who probably need a mother hen to settle in as soon as possible and in the best possible way in the Italian championship. Here’s what the cost of the operation could be for the Juventus club.

The cost of the tag — The advantage of the purchase of Joao is Also the price tag. The Italian-Brazilian is no longer very young and his services could cost around five million euros. Not a negligible figure, but not exaggerated for a footballer who has always gone into double figures in his last few seasons in the top flight. The Juventus attack is destined for revolution in view of next season and there are many situations that could vary.

