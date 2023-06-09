Udinese Market | Goodbye Udogie and Arslan: “The right time to go”

Transfer market news! They leave a midfielder and a defender from Sottil. They were two fundamental pieces of last season

Udinese has just concluded a convincing season finished in twelfth place with 46 points won. After the stratospheric start of Sottil’s boys, we could have expected more from the second round, but the various injuries slowed down the race of Andrea Sottil’s battleship.

In planning the squad for the coming year, the director of the technical area Pier Paolo Marino will have to try to make up for the farewells of Destiny Udogie and Tolgay Arslan. Both players have been key players for Sottil during the last season and it won’t be easy for Udinese to find suitable substitutes. As for the full-back born in 2002, the destination of Tottenham has been decided for months now and the new Postecoglu coach is ready to welcome the Italian talent with open arms. This is a great opportunity for Udogie to make the much-needed leap into the best league in the world.

The future of Udogie — The future of Tolgay Arslan however, it is yet to be decided. The midfielder recently said: “For me it was an honor to be able to wear the Udinese shirt for three seasonsI will always be the number one Juventus fan. However, I have talked to my family and we feel the time is right for me to leave”. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest news from the market. Pereyra towards Monza: the details << See also Two small planes collide in U.S. Northern California, killing several - Shangbao Indonesia

