The Brazilian central defender continues to attract the prying eyes of several big of our league and beyond. He is playing yet another great season and his performances have not gone unnoticed. The sirens come mainly from the Nerazzurri north. In the house of Snake the future of the defensive department is very unclear. Between Acerbi, Skriniar and De Vrij it is still not clear who will stay and who, on the other hand, will pack up towards a richer contract. The fact remains that Becao continues to be monitored by the Milanese club and also in England. Tottenham ed Everton they are the two most talked about clubs but they are not the only ones. Where do we want to get? Should Becao be sold – about 20 million will be needed – Udinese will need a central defender. And since prevention is better than cure, the hunt has already begun.