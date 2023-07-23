Home » Udinese Market | If Beto leaves, the idea of ​​Nsame from Young Boys will appear
Udinese Market | If Beto leaves, the idea of ​​Nsame from Young Boys will appear

Udinese Market | If Beto leaves, the idea of ​​Nsame from Young Boys will appear

The favorite on the Bianconeri’s wish list, to make up for a possible departure of Beto, is the Cameroonian striker

Despite the customary denials and the various talksBeto to date he is concentrated exclusively on his retirement with Udinese, where he was the protagonist of a hat-trick in the last match against Pafos. However, it is known that the ways of the transfer market are endless and a sudden departure of the Lusitanian striker cannot be ruled out. The Friulian club is therefore ready to protect itself with a suitable substitute who can guarantee Mr. Sottil goals, physique and performance. In the last few hours, the name of the Cameroonian has come forward Jean-Pierre Nsame, class of ’93 of the Young Boys, already seen in Italy with the Venice shirt.

The Juventus management likes the attacker for his cost, around 3 million and for game characteristics: strong with the head and in picking up his teammates. Nsame in the last season, in Switzerland, he made 20 goals in 31 appearances and already knows Serie A, having played for Venice in 2021/22. But beware of the Genoa, newly promoted who also bought former Juventus goal Retegui, and various foreign clubs. The 30-year-old striker could be very useful for the Bianconeri especially due to the great international experience he has accumulated and to represent a valid alternative to Success, in case of Beto’s departure. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the match and consequently let’s go see the commentary of the match. Here is the summary of the third win of the season for Udinese <<

