Udinese market – Il Toro raises the offer for Becao / Full details

Udinese knows that in the next few hours or at the latest in the next few days they will have to make a definitive decision on the central defender Rodrigo Becao. We remind you that the player expires in 2024 and has no intention of renewing. This session becomes the last to be able to obtain a high level player as a substitute and above all a good offer for a player who is worth without major problems (in a normal contractual situation) well over ten million euros. In these hours, Ivan Juric’s Turin seems to be serious. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s go see right away the new conditions proposed by the Piedmont team.

To date the offer has been raised and Urbano Cairo’s club together with Vagnati put it well on the plate seven million of Euro. Not yet enough to convince Udinese that it continues and will continue to ask for ten million for having to deprive itself of an excellent player like the Brazilian. The bullyou are approaching even at the closing of a negotiation with the footballer. Rodrigo Becao would like a salary of 1.7 or 1.8 million. At the moment, the grenade team has decided to reach up to 1.2 against the 750,000 euro contract they receive from Udinese. The next few hours will be essential to understand if it will actually be possible to close the deal.

Not just Taurus

Ivan Juric’s team isn’t the only one contending for the Brazilian’s performance. Atalanta he seems to be serious and in case of Demiral’s farewell he would like to replace the place left empty with Rodrigo Becao. The Brazilian footballer would prefer Atalanta also because he plays in a European competition. At the moment the DEA has not yet launched any official offers and this is the big question mark. Quickly changing the subject, do not miss all the statements of Federico Balzaretti at his first interview as the new manager of the bianconeri. Here are the most important features of his speech

