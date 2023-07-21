Udinese market – Is there a social clue about the next team? / Pereyra is goodbye

Here is the social clue about Roberto “El Tucu” Pereyra’s next team. The Juventus footballer is ready for a definitive farewell from the club

Roberto “El Tucu” Pereyra he knows very well that his future will no longer be in black and white. The footballer who has lived in the Udinese shirt twice in his career is ready for a new experience. At the door there are two teams, the first is Urbano Cairo’s Torino and the second, however, are the biancocelesti of Maurizio Sarri. In the meantime, the former Udinese captain continues his preparations alone and above all officially declined the offer from Besiktas. The Turks had put an excellent two-year deal on the plate, but nothing to do because the player wants to stay in Italy. Pereyra also left a social message to all the fans who are waiting to hear about her new team: “Always train, no matter what… this continues and the best is yet to come, I’m ready”. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest on post Becao. Here is the name <<

July 21 – 09:35

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

