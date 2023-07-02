Udinese Market | It’s a market derby among the Milanese women for Samardzic

It’s a fiery battle between the two Milanese teams: from the pitch to the transfer market, the challenge continues to strengthen their respective squads

The market comes alive. The two Milanese, among the most active to date, are ready to battle again. After the duel undertaken for Frattesi, valued a lot of money by Carnevali, the two Lombard teams are ready to duel also for another jewel of our championship. In fact, according to reports Sky Sport, note the inclusion of the nerazzurri for the black and white Lazar Samardzic.

A disturbing operation that adds to the one done for Thuram, who in the end chose to wear the Nerazzurri shirt after a long back and forth with the 7-times European champion club. If Laki chooses Milan as the next step, it will mean that one of the two teams will be displaced. In fact, the Nerazzurri club did a survey with Udinese for Samardzic. The Serbian has been on Milan’s notebook for some time, so much so that the Devil had already tried to take him in 2020. When the former German starlet had begun to shine in Hertha Berlin.

Clearly the first name on the Nerazzurri list remains Frattesi, but it is difficult to say today what the final destination of the blue midfielder will be. Udinese for Samardzic starts from a lower evaluation than that of Sassuolo for Frattesi, around 25 million, a figure that Marotta & Co could easily cover with the sale of Brozovic. On the other hand, even the Rossoneri could come forward, perhaps by reinvesting part of the loot collected from the sale of Tonali. The Rossoneri are working on other goals today and are thinking about them Frattesi, has Samardzic remains a name to follow because it could be the right piece to complete the midfield department. Always with Napoli monitoring the situation in the background. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss out on all the latest on the incoming market. The details of the last two hits

