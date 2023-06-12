Udinese market – Lo Spezia goes to B and Marino looks for a double blow

The Ligurian team is officially relegated to the second tier of Italian football. Director Marino knows that this is a big chance

The director of the technical area Pier Paolo Marino continue to work in view of the next championship season. There are still several things to improve and it certainly won’t be easy to set up a competitive team, also considering the possible transfers that will take place in the coming months. Right now, however, players from teams that were relegated this season could be a real opportunity. While as far as Cremonese and Sampdoria are concerned, there seem to be no ongoing negotiations, we cannot say the same thing for the Spice who officially relegated just last night. The director likes two players, that’s who we’re talking about.

The first to be put under observation is the bomber par excellence of the Ligurian team: Mbala Nzola. His renewal has arrived recently, but this relegation can only undermine his future in Spezia. There are many teams interested in his qualities and it should also be remembered that he could arrive in Friuli at a discounted price compared to his qualities. We’ll see in the coming weeks if the black and whites actually try to sink the blow and secure the post Beto. Not just Mbala, but also another footballer seems to have bewitched the director.

The best in the field — Yesterday without a doubt he was the man of the match for Spezia. We are talking about Ethan Ampadu. The card is not owned by Spezia, but still by Chelsea and consequently the Welshman could get the third experience in three seasons in the top flight of the Italian championship. It won't be easy to convince the player and above all the club that owns the card, but we know that Udinese need a new midfielder and Ethan could be just what he is looking for.

