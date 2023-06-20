Udinese market – Lucca arrives, Beto leaves / New bomber destination

The Juventus striker is ready to pack his bags and try a new experience. Here is the team that is favored in the event of a sale

Udinese has closed in these last hours per Pisa’s centre-forward Lorenzo Lucca. This new arrival opens up some very interesting scenarios, given that with the arrival of the Italian centre-forward it is very probable that the team will have to do without his striker in the last two seasons: Beto. The Portuguese forward has a great desire to make a difference on the playing field and the twenty goals scored in two seasons (despite physical problems) are proof of this. Now a new experience will arrive and it remains only to understand which club will win the black and white performance. Let’s take a closer look at all the possible solutions.

To date, there seems to be one team in pole position: Rudi Garcia’s Napoli. The Neapolitan team wants to strengthen its offensive department and knows that with Beto it would take a big step forward. Udinese (for the moment) has no intention of granting discounts and anyone who wants to try to secure the former Portimonense will have to shell out a figure very close to the 35 million euros. At the moment this request is nothing short of excessive for the president of the Campania company. In fact, right now they are looking for a possible solution. Here is the offer that could convince the emissaries of the Friuli Venezia Giulia club.

The counterpart

The idea of ​​the Azzurri is to insert a counterpart appreciated by the Juventus club. To date, the most popular name is undoubtedly that of Gianluca Gaetano. The midfielder or attacking midfielder would be perfect for Andrea Sottil’s form and would also lower the cost of Beto’s transfer fee. It only remains to be seen whether Udinese will accept the inclusion of a player. A negotiation that seems to be destined to take off even if it will not be absolutely simple. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the details on the Lucca affair. A new bomber jacket is ready for the Friuli stadium

