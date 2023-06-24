Udinese market – Lucca’s agent speaks: “The player’s yes is missing”

In the last few hours, the agent of the centre-forward Lorenzo Lucca has spoken. Here are his statements on the negotiation regarding the new striker

Beppe Rice in these hours he spoke of his client Lorenzo Lucca. Telefriuli has received some important information regarding the arrival of the new center forward in black and white. The negotiation has taken off definitively, but the details need to be filed. Right now we can do nothing but go and read the agent’s statements which arrived just in these minutes: ““The appointment between all the parties involved is set for next week. The negotiation is underway and the companies have already found an understanding.Now Lorenzo Lucca’s yes is missing“. Few words, but surely they will please all the Juventus fans who could welcome their new bomber in a few days. We remind you that the negotiation was completed on the basis of a loan with the right to buy set at eight million euros. Changing quickly speech, do not miss all the latest on the outgoing market. Here is the point on the sale of Becao

June 24th – 1.16pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

