The talented Lazar Samardzic is at the center of attention throughout Italy and beyond. The Rossoneri would have identified him as deputy CDK

The German Talent of Serbian origins he is bewitching all the teams he plays against. Quality in finishing and great shooting are his strengths, but the young Juventus midfielder is also growing in various aspects. All the teams are starting to approach and contact him, because many have realized his incredible potential. It won’t be easy to be able to secure a midfielder of this type, also because Udinese he has no intention of giving in, except on his own terms. In recent months, the team that had shown the most interest in former Red Bull Leipzig was the Naples leaders. Now, however, another big player in our football seems to have entered.

Despite the Rossoneri are busy tonight in the super challenge of the Champions League with Tottenham, Maldini is already working for the future, trying to anticipate the competition. In fact, the AC Milan club seems to have set its sights on the Juventus talent Lazar Samardzic. In addition to Napoli, however, to complicate things, there would be the attentions of Premier Leaguequeen of the transfer market, who would have aimed for the German.

The value of Lazar Samardzic — The German playmaker is well priced and hovers around twenty five million of Euro. The more he continues to play this way, the more that value is forced to go up. The negotiation, therefore, could ignite in the summer with Massara and Maldini ready to seize the occasion. The preference of the player himself towards the Rossoneri would be fundamental, a tip of the balance that extends towards the interest and the coat of arms of the club and not towards the economic sphere that is impossible to equalize with the teams across the Channel.

