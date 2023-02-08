The bianconeri could think about hiring the Albanian to make up for Nestorovski’s injury, which seems longer than expected

After the defeat with the Torino, Udinese is immediately called for redemption and the calendar offers another delicate challenge. At the Dacia Arena comes the Sassuolo, fresh from two very important victories against Milan and Atalanta, which removed the Emilians from the hot spot in the standings. Perhaps the worst opponent to meet at the moment for the black and white people, struck down by injuries and in a period of little athletic freshness. Precisely for this reason, the bianconeri could return to the market, with free agents who could be useful for the cause.

In today’s day, King Manaj has terminated his contract with Watford. Udinese in its future? His name had already been linked to the black and whites in the last hours of the market, who knows what, with the injury of Deulofeu it’s a Nestorovski crushedUdinese can’t think of registering the Albanian born in ’97 to replenish the offensive department.

Nestorovsky conditions — Nestorovsky he’s still struggling with the injury sustained in Marassi and might not be back in the next championship matches to lend a hand to the Beto-Success couple who are performing below expectations. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest statements from the director of the technical area Pier Paolo Marino. Here are his words about Beto and Samardzic <<

February 8 – 4.59pm

