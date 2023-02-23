The team continues to work in view of the next championship matches. In the meantime, we must also remain vigilant on the market: the latest

Udinese continues to work on field of Bruseschi in view of the next championship matches. At the moment the team is not experiencing an easy moment and consequently no distractions are allowed in view of the match against Spezia which will be fundamental. At the same time, however, the management is starting to move on the market also in view of the next year. We know that the Pozzo family’s goal is precisely to continue to preserve this club over time and above all to keep it at high levels, but always with an eye to the accounts. The management market is already starting these days, given that there is a season to plan. Marino’s words in recent weeks also make one think of one little revolution in attack.

The striker who is ready to pack his bags is the Portuguese international Beto. We remind everyone that the Juventus team has rejected an offer very close to 30 million euros to sell its services all’Everton during this winter market. It’s hard to say no, however, if the same offer should arrive even in a few months, when the championship is at a standstill and there will be every way to find a replacement. There are already three profiles identified by the management to replace the former Portimonense center forward.

The new bombers — The first track is the one that leads to Georgian Georges Mikautadze everyone speaks highly of his abilities and he could even get a chance in the top flight of Italian football. The second name, however, leads to Italy and more precisely to Spezia where there is one Nzola who could leave this summer, due to his physical characteristics we are talking about the perfect replacement for Beto. The last name comes from Argentina: Mateo Retegui. This track seems to be the most secluded.

February 22 – 10:12

