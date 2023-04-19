Home » Udinese market – Marino: “4 big players” / Here’s who he was talking about
World

Udinese market – Marino: “4 big players” / Here’s who he was talking about

by admin
Udinese market – Marino: “4 big players” / Here’s who he was talking about

On Monday evening the director of the technical area Pierpaolo Marino took stock of the future of the bianconeri and above all on the upcoming summer transfer market. There were surprises during the interview and one of the most…

On Monday evening the director of the technical area Pier Paolo Marino he took stock of the future of the bianconeri and above all on the upcoming summer transfer market. There were no lack of surprises during the interview and one of the most significant passages is undoubtedly this: “To date there are 3-4 players ready for a big“. With the market just around the corner, it will be up to the director to try to monetize as much as possible from these sales or do his best to be able to keep certain talents still in Friuli for another season. Let’s not get lost in chat and let’s go immediately to see who they are these four black and whites put under observation by the big names in Italian and European football.

The first of all is definitely Lazar Samardzic. The talent born in Germany but of Serbian nationality is playing an incredible championship and has attracted the attention of all the best Italian clubs. Napoli continues to be in pole position followed by the Rossoneri coached by Stefano Pioli. The second name that appeals mainly in Italy is that of Rodrigo Becao. The Juventus central defender’s contract expires in 2024 and several teams have presented themselves on him. At the moment Simone Inzaghi’s black and blue team seems to be serious, but further updates will arrive in the coming weeks.

See also  Gruff Rhys, critic of his album The Almond & The Seahorse (2023)

Offers from abroad

The other two players placed under observation by the big names in European football are Beto and Gerard Deulofeu. The attacking duo who have done so well in the last two seasons seem to be inundated with interesting offers. Above all, the Portuguese striker is ready to try the adventure on the other side of Europe, we are talking about the Premier League. Deulofeu is too placed under observation from some English clubs, but after the injury his transfer is experiencing a moment of stop. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next championship match. Here are the strong points of the Cremonese: the next opponent <<

April 19, 2023 (change April 19, 2023 | 15:01)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

VOLVO TRUCKS- RUTILI ADOLFO / Together to promote...

Milenko Tepić, KSS vice president for men’s basketball...

The 8-and-a-half-year prison sentence for Ilya Yashin, Putin’s...

Pope: Prayer, love and care are the power...

“You can’t do without basic income”, says Elly...

Two-year-old boy overcomes the gate and sneaks into...

Open letter to the secretary of the Democratic...

Does China have a plan to evacuate Chinese...

Foo Fighters share single and announce album for...

Loss and Compassion – Deliverance, Holy Fire &...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy