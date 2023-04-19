Udinese market – Marino: “4 big players” / Here’s who he was talking about

On Monday evening the director of the technical area Pierpaolo Marino took stock of the future of the bianconeri and above all on the upcoming summer transfer market. There were surprises during the interview and one of the most…

On Monday evening the director of the technical area Pier Paolo Marino he took stock of the future of the bianconeri and above all on the upcoming summer transfer market. There were no lack of surprises during the interview and one of the most significant passages is undoubtedly this: “To date there are 3-4 players ready for a big“. With the market just around the corner, it will be up to the director to try to monetize as much as possible from these sales or do his best to be able to keep certain talents still in Friuli for another season. Let’s not get lost in chat and let’s go immediately to see who they are these four black and whites put under observation by the big names in Italian and European football.

The first of all is definitely Lazar Samardzic. The talent born in Germany but of Serbian nationality is playing an incredible championship and has attracted the attention of all the best Italian clubs. Napoli continues to be in pole position followed by the Rossoneri coached by Stefano Pioli. The second name that appeals mainly in Italy is that of Rodrigo Becao. The Juventus central defender’s contract expires in 2024 and several teams have presented themselves on him. At the moment Simone Inzaghi’s black and blue team seems to be serious, but further updates will arrive in the coming weeks. See also Gruff Rhys, critic of his album The Almond & The Seahorse (2023)

Offers from abroad — The other two players placed under observation by the big names in European football are Beto and Gerard Deulofeu. The attacking duo who have done so well in the last two seasons seem to be inundated with interesting offers. Above all, the Portuguese striker is ready to try the adventure on the other side of Europe, we are talking about the Premier League. Deulofeu is too placed under observation from some English clubs, but after the injury his transfer is experiencing a moment of stop. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next championship match. Here are the strong points of the Cremonese: the next opponent <<

