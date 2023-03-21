Home World Udinese Market / Marino changes course! No Retegui, all about…
World

Udinese Market / Marino changes course! No Retegui, all about…

by admin
Udinese Market / Marino changes course! No Retegui, all about…

Success he has just been armored until 2025. There are few certainties when it comes to the Udinese market but one of these will be the Nigerian.

Retegui costs too much. Boca are asking for no less than 20 million euros and the feeling is that Udinese is ready to change their target. With regard to Beto, Nestorovski e Deulofeu it’s a whole other kettle of fish. The Macedonian is the only one of the three whose contract is about to expire but the 1-year renewal option must be taken into consideration. For its part, however, Nestorovsky he knows he is destined for the bench and could even decide to relegate to B if this guarantees him ownership. Beth and Deulofeu literally everyone would like them. The problem, for many but not all clubs, is the cost of their card. At least 30 million euros are needed for the Portuguese, while at least 20 would be needed for the Spanish. The feeling, however, is that the list of suitors is not lacking at all. And this is exactly where we wanted to get to.

© breaking latest news

See also  Russia-Ukraine crisis, Zelensky to the people of Kiev: “Sixth month of war, let's not slow down. Even the Russians admit that we will win "

You may also like

Terra Amara Turkish advances: Gaffur discovers that…

Brazil, Michelle Bolsonaro leader of the Liberal Party:...

Crash Team Rumble arrives in June, beta in...

London will supply Ukraine with armor-piercing shells with...

Pope to amusement park operators: You bring joy...

Primavera Sound announces changes and news to its...

Novak Đoković on performances in America | Sports

sutjeska against the fighters in the cup rs...

In Ragusa blood orange juice to remember the...

European Federation of Catholic Family Associations signs memorandum...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy