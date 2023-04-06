Home World Udinese Market | Marino has the new Handanovic in his sights
World

Udinese Market | Marino has the new Handanovic in his sights

by admin
Udinese Market | Marino has the new Handanovic in his sights

The Juventus director is working to bring to Italy a Slovenian goalkeeper who recalls Samir Handanovic in terms of his movements and technique

Udinese continues to work on the field. At the same time, however, we need to start planning for the next league season. The market is nothing short of incandescent given that there are so many players placed under observation by Marino to complete the squad of the future. Among the many names at stake there is also that of a Slovenian goalkeeper who has already passed through our league. In the last few hours, news has arrived in the newsroom that communicates the interest of Udinese for this extreme defender.

After Samir Handanovic another Slovenian goalkeeper for Udinese? Too early to say, but according to what was revealed by the portal Nogomania.comamong the clubs interested in Matevž Vidovšek there would also be the black and white team. Class of ’99, Vidovšek play at home inOlympia Ljubljana and has already passed through Italy, where he defended the Primavera goal of Atalanta, Reggina and breaking latest news.

The profile

During the season, the Slovenian goalkeeper collected in the Prva Liga, the top national series, 23 appearances conceding just 13 goals. Incredible numbers that make Olimpija’s number one one of the most interesting prospects in Eastern Europe. According to Nogomania.comJuventus observers will be present this evening in Ljubljana to view the player, engaged in the Slovenian Cup match against Celje. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest on the pivot of the Juventus defense. Rodrigo Becao could leave: all the solutions <<

See also  France, from tomorrow no outdoor masks. And early curfew ends on 23 June

April 6th – 5pm

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Falling birth rate, Korean culture is too restrictive:...

Papel Craft launches new collection in partnership with...

work begins in Bagnacavallo, Caccamo and Pescia

Imperia, Patrizia La Marca dead mauled by her...

We truly deserve better! – The People’s Blog

We chatted with Pau Roca from The Red...

Blinken Says Russia ‘Definitely’ Wrongfully Detained WSJ Reporter...

Sonja Milosavljević from Belgrade about alopecia | Magazine

Qatargate, Panzeri leaves prison and goes to house...

the images of the shooting – Corriere TV

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy