Udinese Market – Marino new coup for the future: it comes from Chile

Udinese Market – Marino new coup for the future: it comes from Chile

Udinese is moving intensely in view of the next summer transfer market. Here is the last name written in director Marino’s notebook

The director of the technical area Pier Paolo Marino he doesn’t waste a moment and is already building the squad for next season in the top flight of Italian football. In the last few hours, a new name has been identified that could do really well, especially in the future. His name is Damian and his role is the striker. We are talking about a very young footballer who still has his whole career ahead of him. The class of 2005 is not only interested in Udinese, but also in some Premier League clubs such as Wolverhampton. This year, the Chilean footballer has scored one goal and one assist in just eight appearances. To date he plays, within the Chilean championship, more precisely for Colo Colo. A real gift for Mr. Sottil who in this way could further expand his battery of forwards. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the renewal of the Juventus coach Andrea Subtil. All the details of the extension <<

