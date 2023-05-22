Home » Udinese market – Marino updates: “There is continuous dialogue with Pereyra”
World

Udinese market – Marino updates: “There is continuous dialogue with Pereyra”

by admin
Udinese market – Marino updates: “There is continuous dialogue with Pereyra”

The director spoke about the market in the pre-match match with Maurizio Sarri’s biancocelesti. Here are his statements about Pereyra

The director of the technical area Pierpaolo Marino took stock of the renewal most important for the entire Juventus family. Robert “El Tucu” Pereyra to date he has an expiring contact, but he wants to work precisely to be able to guarantee himself a future in Udine. During the pre-match conference made by the director, there was no lack of comment on this market situation. Here are the words of the former Napoli player: “We talk to Pereyra all the time because he has an excellent relationship with the Pozzo family. Together we will make the necessary considerations”. A few words, but which at the moment still leave every possible path open. The captain’s path is not an easy path to follow and in the coming weeks we will find out if the parties have finally managed to reach a final agreement. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest from last night’s match. Here are the report cards of the meeting <<

22 maggio – 12:32

© breaking latest news

See also  Newsletter: Local Currency Plunges How Difficult the People's Livelihood in Lebanon-Global News-Dongnan.com

You may also like

vazura about the ban for partisan players |...

The fight between Seja Sexon and Nelet Karajlić...

The suspect in the Yuen Long chainsaw murder...

New Paradise VolleyPalermo&Pomaralva in the Under 18 Scudetto...

Salvini defends Sicily on expensive flights, “Inadmissible, start...

Udinese – The focus on the man of...

Record flooding in the DRC, tangible proof of...

At home in the DRC, there are also...

Payment by check is dying out in Serbia...

100,000 Serbs live in Australia Info

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy