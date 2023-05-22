Udinese market – Marino updates: “There is continuous dialogue with Pereyra”

The director of the technical area Pierpaolo Marino took stock of the renewal most important for the entire Juventus family. Robert “El Tucu” Pereyra to date he has an expiring contact, but he wants to work precisely to be able to guarantee himself a future in Udine. During the pre-match conference made by the director, there was no lack of comment on this market situation. Here are the words of the former Napoli player: “We talk to Pereyra all the time because he has an excellent relationship with the Pozzo family. Together we will make the necessary considerations”. A few words, but which at the moment still leave every possible path open. The captain’s path is not an easy path to follow and in the coming weeks we will find out if the parties have finally managed to reach a final agreement. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest from last night’s match. Here are the report cards of the meeting <<