Udinese market – Marotta decided: sixth midfielder will arrive from Udine

Director Marotta seems to be convinced and the sixth midfielder will arrive from the Friulian club. There are two names at the center of the negotiations

The black and blue director seems to be determined on the transfer market both in terms of entry and exit. With the money that will be received from the sale of Onana, the whole team will be completed. The first piece to put in will be Lukaku’s and then two goalkeepers will arrive to replace the Cameroonian. When it comes to the midfieldbut it comes the problem for all fans black and white. At this moment the last blow deriving from the sale of the player who played the World Cup in Qatar will be the sixth midfielder. There are two names for director Marotta, we have to see if he will be able to close for the first choice or will have to settle for the second.

The first name is that of Lazar Samardzic. The Serbian boy of German origins knows that the neroazzurri are behind him and would gladly accept this leap in quality. At the same time, however, an agreement must be found with the Friuli Venezia Giulia club. The current request is around the twenty million euros more bonuses. A figure that would satisfy the presidency given that it would multiply the investment made just two seasons ago. At the same time, however, we need to see if the neroazzurri will actually be able to bear this expense or will have to settle for a more low-cost profile. The latter also comes from Udine, let’s go and see who it is.

The fallback

The second player under the magnifying glass is Roberto Pereyra. Just yesterday his agent was in the headquarters of the neroazzurri and on leaving he specified that “El Tucu” is a target for the Milanese club. To date it is not the first choice, but we know very well that as the weeks go by everything could change permanently. We will see over time what the choice of the Milanese club will be, which is irreparably influencing the Udinese market as well. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss out on all the latest on the incoming market. That’s when Lucca will be announced

July 7th – 11am

