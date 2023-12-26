Home » Udinese Market – Napoli’s post Zielinski is Samardzic: here is the offer
The post Zielinski for Napoli must be Samardzic according to the Italian club. Here are all the details on the possible market offer

The post Piotr Zielinski in Naples it has been decided and we are talking about a truly important footballer like Lazar Samardzic. Napoli continues to work with the player and can’t wait to make a difference in order to ensure his performances. Here you are the offer that could start the Neapolitan team towards the Udinese footballer.

Lazar Samardzic to Napoli for no less than twenty million euros. The qualities of the Serbian-German are absolutely not in doubt and for this very reason the negotiation could take off in the summer. Now we just have to see the developments that will surely take place.

