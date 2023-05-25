Home » Udinese market – Nesto future far from Udine: possible destinations
World

Udinese market – Nesto future far from Udine: possible destinations

by admin
Udinese market – Nesto future far from Udine: possible destinations

The market is getting closer and in the last few hours Udinese is reflecting on its players whose contract is about to expire. The point about Nesto

Two days to the end of the championship and the transfer market is about to get going. The situation is heating up day by day and consequently very important news are expected in the coming weeks. In the last few hours, Udinese is evaluating all the players at the end of their contract to decide their possible future together. According to the news that reaches us in the editorial office there will be a profound revolution in a specific role of the field: the attack. The Juventus team knows that it will have to change several players and above all it is difficult for a specific striker to be reappointed: Ilya Nestorovsky. The Macedonian center forward is free to look for a new team and now it’s up to him to decide which team to go to and make the difference.

In his future at the moment they are still there many shadows, as it seems he hasn’t decided what the next step in his career might be. We know very well that the former Palermo striker could still have his market, especially within our league or in the minor categories. These last few games that he has played as a starter have been very useful to be able to find minutes on the field and above all to show off. The end of the year is approaching and accordingly too the farewell by Ilja that seems to be written now.

See also  Climate, the Twenty-seven still divided on how to achieve the objectives

The new destinations

As previously stated and according to what is said, Something could be stay within our league or at most go down one category as done by former teammate (both in Palermo and Udine) Mato Jajalo. We’ll see in the next few days what the striker will decide about his future in the national team. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the patron’s statements on his 82nd birthday. Here is the dream of the Pozzo family <<

25 maggio – 12:28

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Djokovic’s draw at Roland Garros | Sports

Catania capital of youth volleyball, staged the women’s...

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Thursday 25 May...

Udinese – Best wishes to the patron Giampaolo...

Jobs sector 3: what opportunities are there in...

Simona Halep, desperate appeal to ITIA

After a long time, the mother and sister-in-law...

Devito duet with Natti announced producer | Fun

KNORR-BREMSE / Available new compressor with clutch for...

FEDERMOTO / From North to South Italy together...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy