Udinese market – New competitor for Ampadu / The viola is serious

Here is a new competitor for Welsh footballer Ethan Ampadu. All the latest on Chelsea’s central defender with a future in Italy

After much chasing the risk of mockery is around the corner. Ethan Ampadu approaches in great strides towards Fiorentina. The central defender is ready for a new experience in Italy and has a great desire to show off just like he did in the first two seasons with Venice and Spezia. In this case, a call would come from a more important company that probably could play the Conference League against the Old Lady during the season at the starting line. Udinese is currently still blocked, precisely because of the transfer of the footballer Rodrigo Becao. The Brazilian defender is not yet officially a new Fener player and for this reason Udinese cannot yet sink on his replacement. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the squad for the Austrian retreat that will start today. Here are Mr. Sottil’s summons

July 17 – 09:22

