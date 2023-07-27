Udinese market – New name for the defense / Comes from Monaco

The latest name for the Juventus defense comes from Monaco, we are talking about the central defender Matsima. Here is the latest on his profile

In these hours a new name is emerging for the defense of the Juventus team. After the arrival of Kabasele to extend the squad, a player of great caliber could be added, but still young and who can grow together with Nehuen Perez and Jaka Bijol. The name identified in the last few hours is that of Chrislain Matsima. We are talking about a very interesting talent who has done very well with the Monaco shirt. Thirty appearances for him this year despite being only 21 years old. The challenge is open and the team that will try to fight until the end for the central defender is Villareal. In these hours, however, the Spaniards have secured a young Italian defender in Matteo Gabbia and consequently Udinese could take the lead and launch the decisive attack. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss out on all the latest on the incoming market. Two names to close the negotiations <<

July 27 – 3.06pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

