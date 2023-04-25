Udinese market – New young man on the way / Made for Emmanuel Gono

Udinese continues to work on the transfer market for next season. Only a matter of time before a new young man arrives

Udinese as it always is very active on the market and already start thinking about the future. Here is one of those operations that could make the difference in view of next season. In the last few hours, another name coming from the other side of the world has been put under observation and from the whole idea of ​​being a purchase in full black and white style, we are talking about Emmanuel Gono. A footballer who comes from Liberia and who has amply impressed with his team in an audition made on behalf of Udinese. Let’s go and see all the details of this young talent and above all the latest ones coming from the transfer market.

The footballer who comes from Liberia he is certainly the striker in the best form of the entire African championship, as can be read on all the local web pages. Udinese seems to have anticipated everyone in this case too, although we are talking about a player who can hardly be followed by all the clubs in the world, apparently the scouting department still seems to have seen some important qualities in him. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s go immediately to see all the details on this talent that could land in Italy in the next few weeks.

Its performance — As previously mentioned, we are talking about a footballer who in Liberia is really making fire and flames. We know very well that the football level in those parts of the world is certainly not as high as in the old continent. Let’s remember, however, that Udinese also found some real business with these operations. Let’s not forget a player like Sulley Muntari who arrived directly from Ghana and was sold for nearly twenty million just a few years later. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest news from the field in view of the next matches. Udinese still wants to make a difference and win. The details from the training camp << See also Message for the 57th World Social Communication Day: Speak from the heart, hold the truth in charity - Vatican News Vatican

April 25 – 12:00

