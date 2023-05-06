Udinese market – No renewal and fixed bench / Arslan meditates his farewell

The Turkish footballer begins to meditate on his future. The contract hasn’t been renewed yet and the last few games haven’t gone as hoped

It was September, Udinese beat Simone Inzaghi’s neroazzurri 3-1 and the man of the match was undoubtedly the Turkish midfielder Tolgay Arslan (who also scored the goal that closed the match). In the post match interviews he shouted love for the colors of the Friulian team and he had every interest in renewing his contract which expired next July. Surely many things have changed since that day and in fact to date its renewal is no longer as obvious as expected. In the last few weeks Tolgay has hardly seen the court also due to a flu that kept him out for a couple of matches, but overall the situation is completely reversed compared to a few months ago.

As said previously his contract expires in a few months. In these days there should already be some news, especially if Udinese wants to guarantee its performance also in a future perspective. At the moment, however, there continues to be a flat, almost worrying calm. The Friuli Venezia Giulia team knows that it has to set up a top-level team over the next year and today it is not certain that it will return a footballer like Tolgay Arslan. Here’s what his next destinations could be.

I team interested — Tolgay never hid from want to go back to Türkiye before the end of his career. This step, however, could be accelerated precisely due to the lack of renewal with the Juventus team. We must continue to monitor the situation which is by no means a given today. Only in the coming weeks will we have updates on this deal which could decide a part of the Friuli midfield in view of the next league season. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest news coming in view of the next meeting. That’s who it will be the referee of the match between Sampdoria and Udinese << See also United States, Oklahoma attacks transgender boys after abortion

