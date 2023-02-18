Home World Udinese Market | Not only Retegui: tick a list with 5 names
World

Udinese Market | Not only Retegui: tick a list with 5 names

by admin
Udinese Market | Not only Retegui: tick a list with 5 names

Now all we do is talk about Beto here and Beto there. But the truth is, at the moment, there is absolutely nothing. Udinese has no intention of selling his striker to the first club that happens and, above all, does not want to sell him for less than 30/35 million of Euro. Should such an offer arrive, then it would be a whole other story. And since prevention is better than cure, Pier Paolo Marinothe Friulian talent scouts and all the management have already begun to move in view of the next market session. At the moment, a list has popped up with the 5 possible replacements for Beto <<

© breaking latest news

See also  The total number of global vaccinations exceeds 6.4 billion doses in Europe and two countries to restrict young people from vaccinating Modena vaccination

You may also like

Japan, pontifical honor to Father Bianchin

Byung-Chul Han and his digital society. Is there...

Berbok about Putin and the territory of Ukraine...

«Russia has committed crimes against humanity»- TV Courier

The person in charge of Japan’s H3 rocket...

«The United States has formally determined that Russia...

Rents too expensive in Portugal: now the state...

in Barcelona the first Spanish 5G millimeter (mmWave)...

punching and kicking some students

Pope: Be a craftsman of the spirit of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy