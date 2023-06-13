Udinese market – Not only Turkey for Becao / The latest on the Brazilian

Not only Turkey on Udinese player Rodrigo Becao. Don’t miss all the latest news on the Brazilian defender from the market

Rodrigo Becao he has decided his future and barring sensational twists this summer he will say goodbye to the black and white shirt to look for a new adventure. There are many teams that want to secure a talent of this level and the suitors come from all over Europe. Now it’s up to the management to be able to get the most out of the sale of the central defender. Recall that his contract expires in 2024. Precisely for this reason it will be difficult to obtain several million from its sale, but rather it will be necessary to be satisfied and above all to avoid a new possible case at all costs Jens Stryger Larsen. In the meantime, let’s go and see the last company that in chronological order asked for information on its sale.

According to Sportitalia in these last moments he intends to get serious the Turin of Ivan Juric. Urbano Cairo’s team wants to strengthen and try the assault on Europe during the next year, Rodrigo would be an excellent shot to be able to reinforce the three-man defence. The Piedmontese team, however, joins all the others that are part of this great challenge. In Italy alone, three teams have shown interest in the central defender. The first is De Laurentiis’ Napoli, followed by Simone Inzaghi’s neroazzurri and the previously mentioned Toro.

Let's not forget Turkey. If in Italy there are so many interests, from Türkiye some have arrived real offers. Fener wants to be serious and has every desire to secure a player with these qualities. It will not be easy to get him under contract, but the six million put on the plate is the only official offer registered for the Brazilian. Let's remember that the Bianconeri intend to win at least ten million from his farewell. Quickly changing the subject, don't miss all the latest from the market. A new hit from Serie B

June 13 – 08:31

