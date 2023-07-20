Home » Udinese Market – Official: Gasparini is a new player from Potenza
World

Udinese Market – Official: Gasparini is a new player from Potenza

by admin
Udinese Market – Official: Gasparini is a new player from Potenza

The goalkeeper who grew up in Udinese’s youth team is officially a new player for Potenza. Here are all the details on the deal

The former Udinese goalkeeper Manuel Gasparini it is officially a new player of Potenza. The Juventus team has not exercised the buyout clause and consequently the adventure in Basilicata will continue for the goalkeeper who grew up wearing the Juventus shirt since his youth. During this season, with the rossoblù shirt, he has scored well 41 appearances conceding 57 goals, but managing to keep the goal untouched on twelve occasions, not a few if we think that the Lucanians have built a society that aimed for a peaceful salvation. Now a season of confirmations will begin for the 2002 class. The footballer knows that he will never return to Udine and consequently he will have to play his cards in the third series of Italian football. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the second friendly match. The report cards of the match between Udinese and Ask Klagenfurt <<

July 20 – 09:06

© breaking latest news

See also  Heisburg: "Why the risk of a war after the pandemic has increased"

You may also like

Bandai Namco shows us the Italian wrestler Claudio...

Guinea suspends its participation in the OMVS: an...

The Insufficient Salary in Cuba: A Young Deputy...

Arrasate Blues 2023 – breaking latest news in...

Yes, Israel is a racist state – breaking...

Jana Todorović sings next to the fan |...

She calls him at a friend’s house during...

An oil spill pollutes the waters of a...

Antony Blinken to Visit Tonga, New Zealand, and...

Mini-reshuffle in the Macron government: Schiappa, the minister...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy