Udinese market – Official: Kabasele is a new Juventus player

The Juventus team has officially secured itself the substitute of the central defender Rodrigo Becao (who signed with Fenerbache in Istanbul). The chosen footballer is Christian Kabasele which comes directly from Watford, another company owned by the Pozzo family. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s see all the details of this more than lightning-fast negotiation. The new centre-back of the Juventus team has signed a contract for the next two seasons, therefore until June 30, 2025. Over the course of this year he has been a solid pivot of Watford, given that he has played no less than twenty-five games and all as a starter. However, he failed to help the Foxes achieve their goals of eventual promotion to the top tier of English football. Now the new adventure in Udine to stand out. Quickly changing the subject, don’t lose the latest on the match against Leipzig <<

July 25, 2023 (change July 25, 2023 | 16:54)

