Udinese market – On the field to see the striker / The Piatek negotiation

Andrea Sottil’s team will take the field today against Salernitana. This will be a great opportunity to view the new bomber jacket

The Pozzo family club seems to want to be serious. The team that will play in Salerno today to play the penultimate match of this championship also has another wish during this away match. The occasion will be perfect to be able to view the progress of a very important player like Krzystof Piatek. To date, the former Genoa player seems to be one of the main suspects for a starting position in the Juventus attack in view of next season. I am there are many reasons to bet on him it could be a real bargain, let’s see them in detail.

The first reason is certainly the yield. Over the course of this year he has performed below expectations, but in the end over the course of 31 games he still managed to put four goals and five assists on the scoresheet for his comrades. Not excellent numbers, but with ample room for improvement. The second motivation is the knowledge of our championship. In a few months the Brazilian Brenner from Cincinnati will arrive at Juventus and if he had a footballer by his side who already knows the environment he could be greatly helped. Not only field reasons, but also economic reasons let’s see them in detail.

Low offer — We remember that Piatek to this day it is still owned by Herta Berlin and Salernitana will hardly exercise an option for his redemption. At this point the team could put him on the market for a truly ridiculous amount, given that the footballer will hardly want to stay in Berlin for another season, especially if he will play in the Zweite Bundesliga. The cost of the negligible card would be one of the biggest reasons why the bianconeri could accelerate to be able to ensure his performance. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next championship match. Here are Mr. Sottil’s declarations on the eve << See also My Library Changes Lives

