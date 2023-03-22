Let’s proceed in order and start from At the bottom. The controversial (umpteenth) call-up of the jewel of Udinese to the national team has once again made people talk about his present and, obviously, his future. According to Mancini he should play more. One thing is certain, 99% will remain in Udine or at the most he could be loaned out to give him some experience. It should never be forgotten that this guy just has 17 years and it’s no surprise if he’s not one of Sottil’s top players. Rumors reveal that Naples and Atalanta they are keeping him under very close monitoring but at the moment there is no need to worry. The danger of seeing it leave in the summer is really low. The same, however, we cannot say for Beto.