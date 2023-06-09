Udinese Market | Pafundi: “I only thought about scoring. Now let’s win it”

The Bianconeri’s talent shone on the most important night. Here are his statements after winning the final

Pafundi’s star also shines in Argentina. The Juventus talent, who came on only in the second half, signed the goal from a free kick that sent Nino Nunziata’s Azzurrini to the first world final in the history of Italy U20. An unexpected goal which, however, became real as the team gained confidence in their abilities, being dragged along by the crack of this Cesare Casadei edition. The Chelsea midfielder was the true star of this South American edition, signing 7 goals in 6 games as a midfielder. Even if, the most important goal, that of qualification, is all by Simone Pafundi.

Roberto Mancini’s “protégé” took over in the second half after he missed the first two knockout matches, the ones Italy won against England and Colombia, due to a technical choice. But at the most opportune moment, Pafundi ha brillato, giving 86 the joy of the final.

Pafundi’s words — Pafundi expressed all his happiness after the race: “What did you think when you took the free-kick? I only thought about scoring. We are a big group now let’s go to win the final against Uruguay. I think it will be a beautiful race: we will give our all to make history. The last step is missing to do everything that could be done, we want to get to the bottom of it also because nobody gave us anything“. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest news from the market. Pereyra towards Monza: the details << See also Vremenska prognoza za 19 april | Vremenska prognoza

