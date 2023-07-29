Udinese market – Palumbo sold outright / Here is the new team

The Norwegian footballer has been sold on a permanent basis. Let’s see what his new team will be over the next few seasons

Palumbo after two seasons on loan officially becomes a former player of the Friuli Venezia Giulia club. Just in these hours the new signature with the Juventus club in Turin. The Old Lady has secured the performances of the Italian-Norwegian footballer for the next few seasons. In these two years Martin has played almost exclusively in the under 23 team that plays the third category of Italian football. We cannot deny, however, that a very different career was expected for the player who has impressed well since his youth academy and above all played first game among the greats as a very young man, since he was barely eighteen. From that moment on, the move to the Turin team seemed like the beginning of a new promising career, but that wasn't the case.

July 26 – 4.28pm

