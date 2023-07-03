Udinese market – Pereyra decides his future / All possible choices

The Juventus player in these hours will have to decide his future. The Friuli Venezia Giulia club continues to wait for an answer

Roberto “El Tucu” Pereyra is without a club for three days now. The Argentine footballer hardly expected such a situation last January or even until a few weeks ago. We are talking about a talent who is no longer very young, but who has shown that he can have his say in the top flight of Italian football. Now we can do nothing but expect real news as soon as possible. Roberto will hardly start the season with the retirements already underway and consequently it is only a matter of hours before being able to find out who his next club will be. Let’s go see them all passable trails for the former Watford talent and Old Lady.

To date, the situation (as previously mentioned) is anything but simple. I would like to mention that he team by the patron Giampaolo Pozzo has put it on the plate well 2.2 million euros with the duration of the contract to be mutually agreed. Udinese’s offer will last until the official start of the new season and then it will be up to Pereyra to make the decision. These are very hot hours also for the other teams interested in him. Here are which teams are ready to make sacrifices to ensure the performance of a talent in the national circle until a few seasons ago.

Battle for two

—

It seems to be one two-way battle between the Bull by Urban Cairo and Saudi Arabia. The grenades are looking for a valid replacement for Miranchuk, given that Atalanta has no intention of negotiating the purchase price and at the moment the first target remains Nikola Vlasic. Then, as mentioned, there is Arabia which could certainly offer Tucu an off-market amount, even if the Argentine’s dream is to play for the last time in a top-level European competition. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the outgoing market. Milan derby for Samardzic: the details

