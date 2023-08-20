Udinese market – Pereyra greetings / Pressing by a B team

Argentine footballer Roberto Pereyra has not decided his future yet. In these hours there is an iron pressing by a company of B

Argentine footballer Roberto “El Tucu” Pereyra he has yet to decide where he will play next season. The boy who grew up in the ranks of River Plate is ready for a new possibility within the Italian championship. At the moment, after a long back and forth with various companies, he is taking a possible step backwards to lead a really important square towards important goals. The company that has taken an active interest in the course of these last few days is the Sampdoria of the Manfredi and Radrizzani team. A contract worth more than one million euros per season has been put on the table. Far from negligible figures for a footballer who, however, should move from the first league of Italian football with the hope of playing for Europe at the Cadetteria. We’ll see if he will actually be satisfied with this possibility or will continue to wait. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next championship matches. Pogba wants to be owner <<

August 19, 2023 (change August 19, 2023 | 12:11 am)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

