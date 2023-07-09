Udinese Market – Pereyra: new Ausilio/Pastorello contact during the week

The Juventus player in these hours will have to decide his future. The Friuli Venezia Giulia club continues to wait for an answer

Roberto Pereyra is without a club from 30 June. The Argentine footballer hardly expected such a situation last January or even until a few weeks ago. Tucu is ready to leave Udine and the next few hours could be decisive in this sense. Let’s go see them all passable trails for the former Watford talent.

To date, however, the situation is far from simple. Udinese has put it on the plate well 2.2 million euros with contract length to be mutually agreed to try to retain his captain. Udinese’s offer will last until the official start of the new season and then it will be up to Pereyra to make the decision. These are very hot hours also for the other teams interested in him. Here’s which team looks ahead to secure Tucu.

Meeting during the week

After Davide Frattesi’s official announcement, Inter are looking for a second midfielder to give to Simone Inzaghi. If Lazar Samardzic is a high-cost target, given that Udinese does not want to go below the 25 million, the occasion could be represented by the Argentine Pereyra. According to today’s edition of Tuttosport, one is expected during the week new meeting with his agent, Federico Pastorello, to verify the actual possibility of Tucu entering Simone Inzaghi’s midfield. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss out on all the latest on the incoming market. Official the arrival of Lorenzo Lucca: here are his strengths

