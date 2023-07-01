Udinese market – Pereyra, Zeegelaar and Nesto are released: their future

The Argentine footballer, the Dutch one and the Macedonian striker are officially released. Here’s what their future could be

Roberto “El Tucu” Pereyra, Marvin Zeegelaar and Ilja Nestorovski are officially released. The three players have terminated their contract with the Juventus team and are now free to sign with any team without any problems. The bianconeri still have one doubt only about the captain Pereyra which at the moment they would renew, but the Argentine himself has not yet decided what his future will be. There are many teams that have put him under observation from Turin to Saudi Arabia, now it only remains to see his final decision. It is difficult for the player to agree to move if not for economic reasons or for different objectives. If the future is still uncertain for Pereyra, we cannot say the same for the other two players.

The Dutch Side Marvin Zeegelaar he needs to find a new club right away, he said himself. The idea is to stay in Italy and try in every way to find a team that can support him from all points of view. He could also get a relegation to the second series just to have more space to play and show off. Besides Zeegelaar let’s see where center forward Ilja Nestorovski could end up.

Back to Palermo?

For Ilja the most probable lead remains that of a possible return to his homeland which made him a great striker: the Palermo. The negotiation seems to have started and consequently important news could arrive in the next few hours. If it shouldn't be Palermo, he could also return to play with his former partner Mato Jajalo in Venice. The next few hours will be really important for the striker who has returned to speak his mind with the Macedonian national team.

