Udinese market – Perez can leave / Atletico Madrid want their protégé

Udinese is preparing for a hot summer. Nehuen Perez is just the latest player to be placed under observation. Here are the details

The central defender Nehuen Perez is one of the fixed points of this team. During this season he has shown himself to be an excellent system player and has given a huge hand to the Juventus team. Not only in defense, given that four goals have arrived this season (three in the league and one in the Italian Cup). A footballer who is winning all the trust of coach Andrea Sottil and who will surely be one of the fixed points also in view of next year. The only problem it could be dictated by a release clause that does not make any kind of discount. The latest news coming from the market.

According to the news that reaches us in the newsroom, nehuen perez has on its tag a release clause. The latter can only be paid by a specific team: l’Atletico Madrid of the Cholo Simeone. The team that gave up the Argentine’s performance has however kept the possibility of repurchasing it over time. To date it is unlikely that the negotiation can close in a short time, but never say never. Now we can do nothing but go and see in detail how the clause is formed rescission that we find on the contract of the central defender.

A triple chance — In this situation, Atletico certainly have the upper hand. The team, in fact, has secured a three-year first refusal on the player. This year could be bring back Nehuen in Spain for only 10 million of Euro. In 2024, 12.5 million would be enough and in 2025 (last year of the clause) 15 million. A real little masterpiece by the Colchoneros management. Surely the margins of the centre-back are important (also seeing his identity cards) and for this very reason Udinese is ready to do everything possible to secure his booking. Quickly changing the subject, do not miss all the latest in view of the next meeting. The defense emergency continues << See also Agreement through Schultz will succeed Merkel as the new Chancellor of Germany next week | Chancellor | Germany | Merkel

30 maggio – 08:48

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

