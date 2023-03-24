Udinese enjoys its eighth place alone just -3 points away from Old lady at Allegri. Subtle has found the identity of his group but he fears market news .

In the latest episode of Sport Mediasetthe well-known market expert Claudio Raimondi he took stock of the situation at the Rossoneri by analyzing the situation Lion. The Portuguese forward has not yet accepted the offer Maldini where he would earn, including bonuses, around 7 million euros per season. Should Leao decide not to extend his experience in Milan, he would be sold for a figure that fluctuates between 80 and 100 million euros. And this is exactly where we wanted to get to.