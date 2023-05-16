Udinese market – Repubblica launches the bomb: “Samardzic towards Naples”

The team knows they will have to change several players this summer. Here are the latest on the possible farewell of Lazar Samardzic towards Naples

Lazar Samardzic seems to be very close to Naples. According to La Repubblica this would be the gift of the president Aurelio De Laurentiis for the scudetto obtained by the team that plays in the Fuorigrotta stadium. The Serbian footballer of German origins is playing a truly incredible season and in fact all the big names are interested in his performance. Today, however, Napoli seems to have taken the decisive step to ensure his performances. Let’s see all the figures of the deal in detail, for what could be one of the most important negotiations of this season finale.

The Neapolitan company has already reached an agreement with the boy on a four-year basis. Now it’s up to the two clubs to close the economic agreement even if it shouldn’t be a huge problem for the two companies. The bianconeri have always asked for a figure very close to twenty million euros for the talent in the national team. To date Napoli still plays on the downside and hopes he can get away with fifteen million plus bonuses. Only in the next few hours, however, will we know something more about this negotiation and above all if the two clubs will actually be able to reach an agreement. We recall that there is also a precedent to dominate it.

The historical precedent — Just a year ago, right now. He went out the news: “Gerard Deulofeu very close to Napoli”. Indeed, the black and whites and the blues had found an agreement on the basis of almost twenty million euros, for the Spaniard’s services, but in the end nothing materialized. Udinese doesn’t seem to have tied it to their finger, but after that soap opera we can’t do anything but wait for the official announcements from the two clubs before being sure of the player’s passage. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the statements from the Argentine centre-back Nehuen Perez. Here are his words << See also Los Angeles, Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell killed by gunshot

