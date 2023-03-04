The Argentine footballer drives defenses crazy with his performances, we are talking about Mateo Retegui. Now the director Marino is in a hurry

Udinese before all their opponents had jumped on the new striker who arrives from Argentina, we are talking about Mateo Retegui. The footballer who plays for Tigres, on loan from Boca Juniors is a real trump card for the Juventus club or at least he was. Udinese’s talent scouts immediately noted his qualities, but now the team needs a real backlash to be able to still hope to put this player under contract. All the big names in Europe are starting to put him under observation and for this very reason the director of the technical area Pierpaolo Marino is starting to hurry. In these hours we work on one clear market strategy.

The plays of this great talent cannot be underestimated, given that in the first five days of the Argentine championship he has already scored six goals. His value continues to skyrocket and he will soon become unattainable for many clubs in our football. Marino, however, has an ace up his sleeve and here’s what we’re talking about. The sale of the Portuguese center forward Beto (also according to the declarations of those directly involved) should arrive this summer. The player’s rating is around twenty-five/thirty million euros. A figure that allows the club to be able to reinvest in the market without major problems.

The replacement — Now Udinese must understand how to move. The company has not yet decided who to focus on for the post Beto, but that of retegui it could be one of those opportunities that you must never miss. Precisely for this reason we continue to work on the market and we are looking for a team precisely to be able to anticipate all the possible contenders of the last few days such as Stefano Pioli’s Rossoneri. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next championship match. Here’s who will replace Ehizibue << See also Continuous heavy rains in northern Kyushu, Japan, rainfall breaks historical records

