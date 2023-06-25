Udinese market, Rossoneri on Watford’s Sarr: what future for Martins?

The Rossoneri like the Senegalese striker: in the event of his transfer to Italy, Martins could stay another year at the Hornets

After the farewell of Pierpaolo Marino, Udinese must reassemble their market strategies. However, according to Sky UK reports, one of the goals for next season could remain another year in England. And in this could center the Devil. Among the profiles identified for Milan’s attack, after Thuram vanished, there is Ismaila Sarr. The Senegalese winger born in 1998 will hardly remain for another season al Watford, in Championship. For this reason, a sale of him in the summer is becoming increasingly probable. Sarr scored in the last championship 10 goals in 39 appearances, and now has the attentions of several Premier League clubs upon him. Therefore, a difficult negotiation for the Rossoneri, given that Sarr has always expressed his will to play in the top English championship. In the event of a transfer, however, Watford would already have a substitute at home. Let’s talk about Matheus Martins, a player owned by Udinese who has already played on loan across the Channel this season. The Brazilian could take advantage of another year in the Championship to better optimize his growth.

June 25th – 10am

