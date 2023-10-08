Udinese Market | Samardzic alarm: he is Giuntoli’s favorite for January

After Pogba’s positivity, the director of the technical area of ​​the Old Lady has targeted the Serbian playmaker to strengthen the squad

After yet another draw, Udinese must find their identity again. Sottil’s team is no longer able to score and now the problem becomes really serious: 4 goals in the first eight games, never this bad in recent years. Now, however, another topic scares the Friulian leadership.

Even though there are still three months left until the start of the winter transfer window, Juventus is already monitoring possible names. The capital increase will bring new liquids into the Juventus coffers which could be used to strengthen the squad available to Massimiliano Allegri. The midfielder’s number one target, given Pogba’s disqualification. Among the names that Giuntoli likes, in addition to those of Thuram and Traorè, there is also that of Lazar Samardzic.

The only one to shine

—

The Serbian playmaker, in a bottom-of-the-table Udinese, he was the only one who shined. The midfielder born in ’02 appeared to be the only one capable of reviving the fortunes of the Bianconeri thanks to his talent and technique. The Old Lady could try to get a yes from him as early as January, then considering the possibility of leaving him on loan to Udine until the end of the season. Although everything will depend on the position of the Bianconeri.

