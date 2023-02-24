Difficult to give an exact forecast, but in the meantime let’s see which clubs are interested in signing Lazar Samardzic

Lazar Samardzic he bewitched half of the clubs in our championship and also a part of the European ones. We’re talking about a top-level player who wants to make a difference in the next league matches. Since he arrived at Juventus, his performances have been continuously growing from all points of view. It is no coincidence that he started out as a promising youngster and now finds himself playing an absolute leading role (not counting all the eyes on him from the big names). Let’s not waste any more time and go immediately to see the companies interested in his performance and ready to make false papers just to make sure.

The first team that can’t wait to sign the Serbian footballer comes from southern Italy and we’re talking about Napoli by Aurelio De Laurentiis. The driver and coach Luciano Spalletti is pushing hard for this purchase. Just the coach of Certaldo has declared that Laki would be the perfect substitute for his characteristics and way of playing Piotr Zielinski. The request of the Friulian society is not the lowest, given that at least it is needed 25 million to secure a footballer of this caliber. Who knows if the president can give the fans this little jewel as a prize for the victories that lie ahead.

Not just Naples — In addition to the Azzurri there are also other teams interested in Man. The first team (which also moved before Napoli) are the Rossoneri currently champions of Italy. The Milanese company had contacted the German even before his signing for Udinese, but it was Lazar himself who refused because he was afraid of being able to rush ahead. Who knows which of these two teams he will be able to prevail in this challenge to the last shot. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest in view of the next championship match. Subtle changes the attack << See also Buckingham Palace: Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for coronavirus - BBC News

